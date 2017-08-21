Meet Your Neighbor: Lynne Russell leaves snowy Connecticut for Scottsdale

Name: Lynne Russell
Where I live: I feel fortunate to live in northern Scottsdale directly across Pima Road from Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
When & why I moved here: We moved to Scottsdale in June of 1994 just in time to experience our first monsoon season. A major blizzard had passed through Connecticut that caused our roof to leak, our pipes to burst, the heat to go out, and our driveway to pile high with snow. My car battery had died. My husband called me during his out-of-town business trip to Scottsdale. I told him I did not want to live in Connecticut any more. He asked where I wanted to live. I said, “Arizona!” It was scorching hot that first summer but we instantly fell in love with our new home. We have never looked back.
What I like most about living here: I love everything about living in Scottsdale. I enjoy our easy access to the broad range of museums, restaurants, and amenities available in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Carefree and Cave Creek. I love our open land and big sky. I eagerly anticipate our dramatic sunrises and sunsets. I have a deep passion for hiking in our McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
I enjoy observing and learning about the mysteries of our unique vegetation and diverse wildlife. Our NAOS (natural area open space) yard, tucked between Lone Mountain and the Preserve, is inviting to all our desert wildlife. We have had it all. Through increased awareness and knowledge, I have even learned to love our scorpions, spiders, and rattlesnakes (unless they are in my house).
Activities I enjoy: I enjoy volunteering, hiking, and photography. I try to hike on most days and enjoy documenting what I see. It is fun sharing the secrets of our desert with others. There is always something new to see and explore. Each photograph captured and shared begins a journey of exchanged insights and increased awareness. The more I see, the more I learn. The more I learn, the more I see. Each day is a new adventure.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, Center for Native and Urban Wildlife.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? I am most intimately involved with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. We have a large and passionate group of stewards who share their time, talent, energy and leadership in support of our Preserve. Activities range from patrolling our trails on foot, bike or horseback to hosting trailheads, guiding hikes and tours, education and outreach to the community, research, fieldwork, and maintaining our trails.
All of our activities enrich our many thousands of visitor engagements with our Preserve and help champion its preservation for the benefit of future generations. Being a Conservancy steward is fun but we rely on financial support to sustain our activities and accomplishments. Financial support from the community helps us care for the McDowell Sonoran Preserve and ensures the Preserve will remain a pristine open space to visit and enjoy as well as provide a permanent home for our plants and wildlife.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: My suggestion to new residents is to get involved. There are many organizations who need your help. Find your passion. Supporting one of our many worthwhile organizations will help you become actively involved in a meaningful mission while introducing you to our welcoming community.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I look forward to planned improvements in the Preserve including our new trailhead on the corner of Pima and Dynamite.
My family: I live with my husband and three dogs. We have two daughters. One lives with her husband and two daughters outside of Boston. Our other daughter lives with her fiancé in London.
What I do: I am an active volunteer with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. I currently serve as our Core Leadership Team Chair and on the Conservancy’s Board of Directors. I enjoy participating in our New Steward Orientations. I also assist with animal care at Scottsdale Community College’s Center for Native and Urban Wildlife. I hike and take lots of pictures which I share with worthwhile causes.
People who are an inspiration to me: I find inspiration from everyone I work with. I am surrounded by passionate people who are open, sharing, and caring.
My advice to today’s youth: My advice to young people is to get out and enjoy our magnificent desert. Put on your hiking shoes or bring your bike. Enjoy one of our hundreds of miles of trails. Respect our desert. The trails are for the people. The rest is for the plants and animals. Stay on the trails but look around. You never know what you will see out there. Take advantage of opportunities to learn as much as you can. Ask questions. The exercise is good for you and you will feel good about what you see and learn.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.