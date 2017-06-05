Meet neighborhood officers at Scottsdale PD Coffee with a Cop

Whataburger customers can join their neighbors and Scottsdale Police Department deputies for “Coffee with a cop,” from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at 9990 N. 90th St.
There will be free coffee and conversation without agendas or speeches. The event allows a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the neighborhood officers, according to a press release.
“Whataburger believes in investing in the communities we call home,” said Whataburger Director of Operations Delson Montes in a prepared statement. “We’re fortunate to have this opportunity to bring together our loyal customers and hard-working first responders to address concerns and get to know each other better.”
