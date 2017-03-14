Meet Your Neighbors: retired educators find bliss in Scottsdale

Name: Justin and Margie Eringis
Where we live: McCormick Ranch
When & why we moved here: We bought our Palm Cove condo in 2000, then retired and moved here in 2005.
What we like most about living here: We love the blue skies, sunshine, mild winters, and the mountains. It is wonderful to be able to enjoy outdoor activities throughout the entire year.
Activities we enjoy: We love to travel and hike together. Justin loves trains, tennis and running while Margie enjoys cooking, reading, yoga and MahJongg.
Clubs/organizations we’re involved in: Justin plays tennis with the Scottsdale Recreation leagues. Margie plays MahJongg with an Arabian Trails group.
Our favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? After 10 years of searching for the perfect volunteer activity, we are enjoying our second year as Scottsdale Downtown Ambassadors. We love interacting with people from all over the world. It is fun and exciting to share the many things which our beautiful active city has to offer. The most rewarding part is when a satisfied guest returns to say thank you.
Our No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Take it slow! Because there is so much to do in Scottsdale, it is very easy to find yourself with too many activities on the calendar. Take time to explore the many avenues to find the perfect volunteer “job” and those activities which are of interest to you.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Expanded public transportation would make Scottsdale perfect.
Our families: We live together in Scottsdale while our extended families are in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
What we do: We are retired educators who spent most of our careers teaching in American International Schools throughout Europe and the Middle East.
People who are an inspiration to us: Our parents were always our biggest cheerleaders. They encouraged and supported us to explore the road less traveled and to fulfill our dreams, even though this took us overseas for 27 years.
Our advice to today’s youth: Be open minded and non-judgemental. Take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself.
