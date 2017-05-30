Meet Your Neighbor: Babian marks each Phoenix Open with collection of golf pins

May 30th, 2017 Comments:

Helen Babian, 93, has worked at the Phoenix Open every year since it moved to TPC Scottsdale, in 1987. (submitted photo)

93-year-old Scottsdale resident, Helen Babian, has worked at the TPC Scottsdale since it opened nearly 30 years ago. In her three decades of working at the famed golf-course, Ms. Babian has collected pins from the Phoenix Open since it moved to Scottsdale in 1987.

Name: Helen Babian

Where I live: Scottsdale, AZ

When & why I moved here: Blue skies, weather, golf

What I like most about living here: Friendliness

Activities we enjoy: Watching golf, basketball and the news. I’m a Bulls fan, because I’m from Chicago. Also like the Suns now.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Church – all activities. Socials, hiking and traveling.

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Operation Smile.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? No more tall buildings. I like to see the mountains. 🙂

My family: Are all in sales. Three children, but no grandchildren.

What I do: Church, work and enjoy life.

People who are an inspiration to me: My parents, and people I meet daily.

My advice to today’s youth: Enjoy your life – work and study hard.

Additional information you’d like to tell us about yourself: While working at TPC Scottsdale, I’ve met many famous people, from pro athletes to movie stars to well known politicians and world leaders.

