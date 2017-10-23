Name: Leasa Chaon
Where I live: Scottsdale, Arizona
When & why I moved here: Moved here from Montana in 1980 to attend ASU and have never left!
What I like most about living here: The winter weather.
Activities I enjoy: Yoga, running and hiking.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center, DSNetwork Arizona, Global Volunteers (see below).
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Global Volunteers as it has enabled my daughters and I to volunteer around the world and provides vital assistance to children in impoverished areas.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Join a recreational center with lots of activities to enhance good health in addition to meeting others.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Better biking trails.
My family: Two daughters. My oldest is attending A.T. Still to become a physical therapist for special needs children. My youngest is a junior at UC Berkeley in their Media Studies program.
What I do: I am a CPA and management consultant by background. I have individual clients as well serve as a CFO for a New York consulting firm. Most recently I became a franchisee for Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids and will be opening several locations in the Phoenix area. My first location just opened at Scottsdale & 101 Complex next to the Harkins Theaters.
People who are an inspiration to me: My grandmother.
My advice to today’s youth: Enjoy the journey and be less focused on the finish line.
Additional information you’d like to tell us about yourself: I am very excited about my new venture with Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids as I believe we can provide a unique kid’s haircut experience including those with special needs and as such we have recently sponsored events with our community partners, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) and DSNetwork Arizona.
