Meet your neighbor: Corken finds second home in Scottsdale

Name: Conor Corken
Where I live: North Scottsdale, Off Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale Roads
When and why I moved here:
My father was a civil engineer and our family moved out from Dublin, Ireland in 1998 for projects my father was contracted on. Eventually in 2006 we all became citizens of the United States and made Scottsdale our new second home.
What I like most about living here:
The community and culture. Scottsdale has so much to offer everyone, while providing a sense of safe community and home feel. The diversity the city has to offer for all hobbyists, foodies, athletes and families is so widely ranged and creates amazing experiences for all. This makes it the city I love being a part of.
Activities I enjoy:
Personally I love hiking Camelback and Pinnacle Peak Mountains in the mornings, and any time I can take my dog out to Echo Park Trail Runs is a great day for me. I recently picked up golfing and couldn’t think of a better place to be living while learning the sport and enjoying the courses Scottsdale has to offer. Lastly, it’s never a bad day when I can relax in the sun by the pool near year round.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in:
I’m currently seeking a career goal of mine to become a Scottsdale Firefighter, with that I’m heavily involved with volunteering for the city and being a part of Scottsdale Fire Cadet Program. I currently help out with many of the organizations Scottsdale is so passionate about for their community.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others?
Scottsdale’s Annual Toy Drive for kids. Scottsdale has some amazing generous residents who donate heaping amounts of toys for children in the city and valley who may not receive much or any around the holidays. Watching and being a part of this event is eye opening and heartwarming to know the kids will get a much deserved holiday. The city has drop boxes for toys at many locations and most easy to find location is your local Scottsdale fire station around the winter months.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community:
Go out and try something new. The city is a gold mine full of experiences and adventures. Starting in Old Town Scottsdale and experiencing the art, markets, concerts and events in the park is a great way to get the ball rolling. Strike up conversations and see who needs help in the community while being out in the community.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale?
Drawing a blank. I love my city.
My family:
My girlfriend and I live in Scottsdale with our dog. My family has moved back to Ireland and I travel back and forth to visit them when I find time. Most of the people I consider my family are those I’ve met in Scottsdale and the valley over the years and have created amazing bonds with.
What I do:
For work, I bartend at an amazing family-owned restaurant in North Scottsdale called Soul Café during the majority of the week. On my days off from Soul Café I pick up as many shifts as I can as a Reserve Firefighter for Mayer Fire District located by the I-17 and HWY 69. Both jobs I love passionately and both help me to do what I love doing most which is working with others, helping others, and being a part of strong communities.
People who are an inspiration to me:
My girlfriend is the most supportive and patient individual in my life, she makes me a better person daily. All of my mentors and leaders within the Fire Service for helping me be the best version of myself and showing me how to selflessly help others by their examples.
My advice to today’s youth:
Experience a lot. Don’t be afraid to try new healthy things. Sports, activities, events, etc. One of my best advice would be to travel while you’re young and see as much as you can. You will grow as an individual and you can bring all your positive lessons and experiences back to the people and city you love to help continue to make it an amazing place to live.
