Meet Your Neighbor: Dennis Eckel advises today’s youth to find their passion

Name: Dennis Eckel
Where I live: North Scottsdale
When & why I moved here: Moved to Scottsdale in 2013 from Clearwater, Florida. It was time to explore the Northwest and experience new adventures
What I like most about living here: Scottsdale is such a beautiful city with so many opportunities for outdoor adventure.
Activities I enjoy: Hiking, mountain biking and photography
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I am a volunteer steward with The Mc Dowell Sonoran Conservancy.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy helps maintain and protect Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve, and its more than 30,500 acres and 180 miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding. The Conservancy offers educational programs on geology, history flora and fauna, science and much more. With over 650 volunteers, it’s a great place to meet like-minded people who appreciate
nature and are dedicated to its preservation.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Just get out there and try new things. Be open to fresh ideas and opportunities. Something will strike a chord, and you’ll know that’s the path to follow. If you have specific talents and abilities, try to find ways to use them.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I appreciate the city’s dedication to preserving so much nature. I think it’s important to limit building height restriction in order to maintain unobstructed views of our mountain range. Stay vigilant about sign control and visual pollution.
My family: I have three children and three grand children.
What I do: Marketing/Advertising and Photography
People who are an inspiration to me: Bill Gates, Ansel Adams, Frank Lloyd Wright, Benjamin Franklin
My advice to today’s youth: When you find something you love, follow your passion. If you can develop a career doing something that excites you every day you will be successful. Explore the outside world and appreciate the miracles that are all around us. Always treat people with respect, and learn to listen.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
