Meet Your Neighbor: Dr. Jones promotes breastfeeding advocacy, education

Name: Laurie Jones
Where I live: North Scottsdale
When & why I moved here: 2003 for work
What I like most about living here: I love having 30,000 acres of Preserve in my “backyard” and almost 200 miles of trails that have varied terrain for hiking. In Arizona you can drive two hours and be in a totally different ecosystem and get cooler temps for escape in the heat of summer or for snow in the winter. I love wide open landscapes and incredible sunsets. Not dealing with humidity and bugs like the South where I am from is a huge advantage of Scottsdale.
Activities I enjoy: Nothing makes me happier than hiking in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Coyote Canyon and Renegade trails in the Northern Preserve and Tom’s Thumb trail in the Southern Preserve are my favorites. I hike all year long in any small window of free time that I get. There’s always a Preserve trail that fits the length or difficulty my schedule will allow in every season.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I created and help run the 9,000+ member physician mother global network “Dr. MILK” that promotes breastfeeding advocacy and education. I am the Assistant Chair of the Patrol program for the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy and teach a class at the Scottsdale Library twice a year on “Hiking With Kids.”
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? I have been a volunteer steward with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy since 2014, and I wish I had joined sooner. Making sure our trails are clean and well-maintained and that visitors can get help or information for a safe visit to the Preserve is a highly rewarding activity for me. Safety for kids in the Preserve and getting kids out in this incredible Scottsdale treasure is a high priority for me within the Conservancy. We have lots of educational activities at the trailheads and guided hikes for families on the weekends. Knowledge of our pristine 30,000 acre tax-payer funded Preserve will keep generations on those trails with respect for the land and understanding of our unique flora and fauna.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Give the time you have when you have it. Don’t wait for the perfect time for life to slow down to give time to your passion projects. You can give small aliquots of your time and be a valued asset to an organization.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Stop looking for tourism growth through destruction of the treasure that people are here to experience.
My family: I have two children – 8 year old daughter and 6 year old son who love the SUSD public school in our neighborhood.
What I do: I am a pediatrician and breastfeeding medicine specialist at St. Joseph’s Pediatrics practice in Central Phoenix. I am a Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics with Creighton University and teach medical students and residents in my office practice and in the hospital in the newborn nursery. I teach in the basic science and clinical years to the University of Arizona medical students across three years of their Phoenix curriculum.
People who are an inspiration to me: My father has always balanced his commitment to family with running a small business while volunteering on civic boards and finding time for golf.
My advice to today’s youth: Embrace your wide open opportunities but keep an eye on the prize of success which will require some sacrifice and delayed gratification.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
