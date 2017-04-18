Meet Your Neighbor: Eisenstock enjoys Scottsdale community

Mark Eisenstock (submitted photo)

Name: Mark Eisenstock

Where I live: Scottsdale

When & Where I moved here: 2010 for the beautiful weather.

What I like most about living here: The wonderful people I meet.

Activities I enjoy: Travel, reading, movies, dining.

Clubs/Organizations I’m involved in: Volunteer — WMPH Open, LPGA, Final Four weekend.

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves more support from others? Senior Center — Via Linda. Provides much needed activities for seniors.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Volunteer — so many opportunities.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? More senior activities.

My family: Daughter lives in Scottsdale; son and daughter in law live in Cherry Hill, and one handsome grandson.

What I do: Retired medical industry/clinical medicine.

People who are an inspiration to me: My fiancée, Laurie, my daughter Alisha.

My advise to today’s youth: Listen to your family — always the best advice; and work hard, play hard and study.

To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.

