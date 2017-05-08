Meet Your Neighbor: Glickstein supports Special Olympics

1. Name: Steve Glickstein
2. Where I Live: Paradise Valley
3. When and Why I moved here: 2012, better climate
4. What I like most about living here: Weather Sept.-May
5. Activities I enjoy: Hiking, biking, working out, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, professional baseball and football, travel
6. Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Special Olympics is my main organization
7. My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? City of Scottsdale Special Olympics Track and Field
8. My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Answer this question: What will help others and also give me great pleasure?
9. My family: My wonderful girlfriend Shelly Sands, her two sons (Golden and Austin), Golden’s wife Margerie, Austin’s girlfriend Taylor, and grandson Hudson (age 1).
10. What I do: Semi-retired lawyer; still consult with my former New York-based law firm.
11. People who are an inspiration to me: Theodore Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln, Winston Churchill, Thomas Edison
12: My advice to today’s youth: All of the people who inspired me had a common message: Dare to dream great dreams; learn from mistakes and failures; they are stepping stones to success. Never give up!
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
