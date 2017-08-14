Meet Your Neighbor: Holden suggests law to protect canines on hot Preserve hikes

Name: Janice Holden
Where I live: Fountain Hills, AZ
When & why I moved here: My husband and I retired in 2013 and moved here from Atlantic Beach, NY in June, 2014 to be closer to family and enjoy a different quality of life.
What I like most about living here: I love the beautiful, sunny days from October through May.
Activities I enjoy: Hiking, kayaking, learning, traveling, volunteering and exploring new things.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, The Sonoran Conservancy Fountain Hills, Experience Corps Phoenix (tutor reading to grades 1 – 3), Fountain Hills Mentor Program (mentor students), Fountain Hills Home Delivered Meals, The Barely Well Read Book Club, Arizona Hiking and Travel Club.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? The McDowell Sonoran Preserve occupies nearly a quarter of the City of Scottsdale, is one of the largest urban preserves in the nation and resides right in our backyard. The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy volunteer stewards are champions for the Preserve and perform myriad services to help sustain our Preserve for present and future generations. Stewards are always needed. Volunteer now!
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Volunteer – it’s hard to be sad, lonely or bored when you’re being useful. There are many activities for every type of interest. To find them — read your local paper, go online or just ask around.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? The law allowing dogs in the Preserve at high temperatures should be changed to ban dogs at temperatures above 95 degrees.
My family: My husband, Martin Collick; my son, Holden Collick; my Australian Shepherd, Nikki; my brother and fellow steward, Jerry Holden, his wife, Helen and my two nephews, David and Jonathan.
What I do: See Above
People who are an inspiration to me: My son. He has a positive outlook on life, embraces new ideas, has a responsible work ethic and is respectful of the world around him (and he loves his mother ;-)).
My advice to today’s youth: Travel widely and experience the world; there is no better education.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
