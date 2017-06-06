Meet Your Neighbor: Ken Ash, Scottsdale volunteer mediator

Name: Ken Ash (aka Knish)
Where I live: Scottsdale, AZ
When & why I moved here: July, 2002; retirement relocation, weather, and to go to live sporting events
What I like most about living here: Weather and live sporting events of course and anything you want or want to do is available in Scottsdale.
Activities I enjoy: Going to live sporting events, traveling, volunteering, and reading.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Volunteer Scottsdale Mediator and Downtown Ambassador; Valley Athletic Booster Club (formally Scottsdale Quarterback Club).
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others?: Valley Athletic Booster Club because we are a booster group for ASU, Boys & Girls Club, and youth sports.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Think of what you want to do and guaranteed you’ll find it in Scottsdale.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale?: You can’t improve upon perfection, so in the immortal words of The Beatles, “Let It Be.”
My family: My wife Terri and our dogs and cats.
What I do: I volunteer, travel, go to games, read, and above all have fun.
People who are an inspiration to me: My late father, my wife, and anyone who puts up with me.
My advice to today’s youth: Enjoy your youth while you are young and with the right attitude, your youth may continue as you get older.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov/volunteer.
