Meet Your Neighbor: Ken Ash, Scottsdale volunteer mediator

Jun 6th, 2017 Comments:

Ken Ash (submitted photo)

Name: Ken Ash (aka Knish)

Where I live: Scottsdale, AZ

When & why I moved here: July, 2002; retirement relocation, weather, and to go to live sporting events

What I like most about living here: Weather and live sporting events of course and anything you want or want to do is available in Scottsdale.

Activities I enjoy: Going to live sporting events, traveling, volunteering, and reading.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Volunteer Scottsdale Mediator and Downtown Ambassador; Valley Athletic Booster Club (formally Scottsdale Quarterback Club).

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others?: Valley Athletic Booster Club because we are a booster group for ASU, Boys & Girls Club, and youth sports.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Think of what you want to do and guaranteed you’ll find it in Scottsdale.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale?: You can’t improve upon perfection, so in the immortal words of The Beatles, “Let It Be.”

My family: My wife Terri and our dogs and cats.

What I do: I volunteer, travel, go to games, read, and above all have fun.

People who are an inspiration to me: My late father, my wife, and anyone who puts up with me.

My advice to today’s youth: Enjoy your youth while you are young and with the right attitude, your youth may continue as you get older.

To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov/volunteer.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie