Meet Your Neighbor: Knit for Needy member hand-makes essentials

Name: Virginia Watson
Where I live: Scottsdale
When & why I moved here: Moved to Arizona 40+ years ago from Chicago, IL to get married. I loved Arizona and decided to stay after marriage ended.
What I like most about living here: Outdoors and great weather most of the year.
Activities I enjoy: Knitting, walking, reading, swimming and cooking.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Volunteer at Via Linda Senior Center as a concierge and also run the Knit for Needy group, volunteer at Vista Del Camino Food Bank, taking classes at Via Linda center.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Knit for Needy — Ladies knit/crochet blankets, hats, scarves, etc., for babies and adults. We give to five different agencies in the Valley.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Look at volunteering. You meet such wonderful people and also help your community.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? A left hand turn signal after light changes to red at Shea Boulevard and Via Linda Street. Shea Boulevard has this signal, but Via Linda does not.
My family: Brother who lives in New Mexico
What I do: Am retired but now volunteer as stated above
People who are an inspiration to me: My father, though now passed, told me always strive for what you want in life, do the best job you can, be respectful of others and always root for “The Chicago Cubs.”
My advice to today’s youth: Do the best you can in your job, nothing is free in life, you have to earn it. Be respectful of others and volunteer.
