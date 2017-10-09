Meet Your Neighbor: Lipfert finds ‘constant joy’ in young granddaughters

Name: Ralph Lipfert
Where I live: Vi at Grayhawk. Vi (pronounced Vee) is a continuing care retirement community located in the Grayhawk section of Scottsdale.
When & why I moved here: My wife and I moved to Scottsdale in 2011 to be close to our only grandchild. She now has a little sister. It is a constant joy to be a short distance from the grand-children and to be a consistent part of their lives.
What I like most about living here: Two things: first, as noted above, I am close to my two grandchildren and secondly the winter weather is amazing. With a daughter in Boston, it is easy to compare and to realize how nice it is here.
Activities I enjoy: When I first got here, I discovered the Grayhawk hiking club. I have developed a real passion for hiking and seeing different parts of our state. Other members of the club have become good friends.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I volunteer time in the classroom at the grand daughters elementary school and I am a steward, specifically a certified citizen scientist. My involvement with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy is most satisfying and I have learned a lot by leading and participating in a number of MSC Field Institute activities.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? I truly enjoy helping in the classroom. Our teachers are major influences in the development of the next generation and therefore the future of the country. They certainly deserve our full support. In addition, I find that I get significant satisfaction from working with bright young people and real hope for the future.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Find something that gives you a feeling of satisfaction. So many organizations need volunteers and the jobs don’t need to be complex or time consuming. Most volunteers are people worth knowing and can broaden your perspective on the world.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I hope the city council is very cautious about overbuilding and overreaching. Scottsdale can be successful and still be a place with a little slower pace. Leave the frantic activity to other places.
My family: My wife and I have been married for 49 years, have three grown children and two grandchildren. My only sister lives in Florida where her husband was raised.
What I do: Retired
People who are an inspiration to me: People who use their God given talent to best advantage.
My advice to today’s youth: Work hard and take responsibility for your own life. Your path is what you make of it.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
