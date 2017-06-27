Meet Your Neighbor: McDowell Sonoran Conservancy steward, Scot Smythe

Name: Scot Smythe
Where I live: North Scottsdale in DC Ranch
When & why I moved here: Moved in the July 2016 due to a new position in Scottsdale
What I like most about living here: The environment: outdoor living, sports, restaurants, shopping, sunshine, culture, and the people.
Activities I enjoy: Hiking and biking in the Sonoran Desert. Exploring Arizona.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: McDowell Sonoran Conservancy Steward, ASU Sports Business Advisory Board. Village Athletic Club – DC Ranch
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. An incredible and valuable Scottsdale asset for an enhanced community experience, tourism, area corporate staff retention and recruitment. 650+ local volunteers representing the very best in community engagement and support contributing to an un-rivaled legacy for Scottsdale.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Be aware of where you can best serve to better integrate yourself into your community doing something that you are passionate about.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Perhaps more recognition by the city of Scottsdale on the value and many contributions made by area volunteers. Area lifestyle and demographics provide for an incredible base of very capable volunteers to draw from. I would like to see more efforts by the city to promote and recognize those individuals for their service.
My family: Married with one grown son living and thriving in San Francisco
What I do: Partner with a London based sports marketing agency. Associate Professor at the W.P. Carey School of Business at ASU
People who are an inspiration to me: My lovely and talented wife Judy and son Hudson. Fabulous in-laws and my brothers and sister
My advice to today’s youth: Make the most of every day and every interaction with people. Find inspiration in the good of others. Respect those that have tread this path before you. Give more than you take. Travel the world and save the planet.
