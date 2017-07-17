Meet Your Neighbor: Metz calls Scottsdale home for 30 years

Name: Cindy Metz
Where I live: Scottsdale, AZ 85255 (Pinnacle Peak area)
When & why I moved here: My husband and I met while working in Maui. We had returned to the mainland and were in Eugene, OR for a brief period while my husband was interviewing for jobs. He had gone to college in the Phoenix Metro and wanted to come back. A job opportunity presented itself in November 1987, so we packed our bags and drove from Eugene, OR to Phoenix, AZ.
What I like most about living here: I love that I can be outside 365 days a year.
Activities I enjoy: I am passionate about hiking, but also like to run, bike, and garden.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, Pinnacle Peak Park, North Bible Church, Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors, Arizona Association of Realtors
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? MSC Steward – the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is Scottsdale’s best amenity and needs to be taken care of as well as made available for the public to enjoy. We are very blessed to have almost 1/3 of our city’s land set aside for our citizens to enjoy the natural beauty as well as all the recreational opportunities.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Think about what you are passionate about, then Google Scottsdale and the activity to find lots of opportunities.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Overall, I think our city officials do a great job but I do feel strongly that the Desert Discovery Center that is in the planning stages, should be in a commercial space and not in the preserve. I hope that our city officials and residents will understand the importance of protecting the preserve and keeping it as it was intended when the city residents voted to be taxed to create the funds to purchase the land that is now our preserve.
My family: Husband – Jason, Daughter- Katie, Son-Jacob, Dog – Leroy
What I do: Realtor with Reisdorf Metz & Partners at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
People who are an inspiration to me: My Mother, Paul and Joseph from the Bible
My advice to today’s youth: Carpe Diem – “Seize the Day.” Go after your dreams and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it. Always remember “if there is a will, there is a way.”
