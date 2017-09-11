Meet Your Neighbor: photographer, hiker Michael Brace documents Scottsdale

Name: Michael Brace
Where I live: I live very near Horizon Park in Scottsdale. This suits my Chocolate Lab, Wendell, who has easy access to the Dog Park as well as some easy walking trails.
When and why I moved here: I moved here in 2010 from Northville, New York in the southern Adirondacks: a small village in SNOW country! While I loved to canoe and kayak the many lakes throughout the Adirondacks during the summer and fall, I was ready to leave the snow behind and move to a more cosmopolitan community.
What I like most about living here: The Valley, and in particular, Scottsdale, has so much to offer residents and visitors: from the numerous and varied restaurants to the many area museums; from our beautiful Preserve to the many adjacent hiking and visitor attractions throughout the region, including the wide array of shopping experiences, sporting venues and various festivals.
Activities I enjoy: I enjoy hiking with friends as well as my dog on the many trails within our Preserve. I can usually be found with a camera slung over my shoulder and enjoy photographing various community events for the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy and Keep Phoenix Beautiful organizations.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I volunteer with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy and Keep Phoenix Beautiful organizations.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others?: I have volunteered in several capacities with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy including writing and editing for a monthly newsletter, doing photography for many of the Conservancy events and serving as Nature Guide for children visiting the Preserve through school systems.
It is a joy to watch the hundreds of visitors hiking, biking or horseback riding throughout the Preserve. The “behind the scenes” work performed by over 650 volunteers has made the Preserve a highly valued Scottsdale attraction.
My number one suggestion to new residents looking for new ways to get involved in their community: If you have an interest, begin there. Discover which organizations serve that interest and learn how you can be a part of contributing your knowledge and skills for the organization.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale?: I would like to see ongoing efforts by the City continued to ensure that the Preserve remains a natural resource that is inviting to the many residents and visitors who visit and seek a wholesome and pleasant environment.
My family: I have a son who lives in Virginia with his wife and their five children; and a sister who resides in Scottsdale. I am the humble servant of my Chocolate Lab, Wendell.
What I do: I am retired Social Worker and served as Director of the NYS Employee Assistance Program. I presently have a part-time job and enjoy photography as well as sing and play guitar. I volunteer with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy and Keep Phoenix Beautiful program.
People who are an inspiration to me: Singer, writer/poet, Leonard Cohen has long been an inspiration to me. A gentle, and modest man who never stopped seeking insights into humanity.
I also am inspired by my son and his wife for their ability to teach their children worthy values by example. Finally, there are many friends and acquaintances whose paths I have crossed who have proved to be mentors to me in one way or another.
My advice to today’s youth: Adopt ethics and values that will help you make your world a better place. Let your actions be representative of your words.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
