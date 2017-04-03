Meet Your Neighbor: Resident encourages civic engagement

Apr 3rd, 2017 Comments:

Pinny Sheoran (submitted photo)

Name: Pinny Sheoran

When & why I moved here: In 1980, my husband’s job. Right after graduate school in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What I like most about living here: Weather, blue skies, large backyard to grow “stuff.”

Activities I enjoy: Dancing, exercise, reading, volunteering/helping, politics, travel, sewing, cooking.

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others: City of Scottsdale because of how it uplifts the spirit of the volunteer and who they serve.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Become a volunteer, take classes through the city.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Politics

My family: My husband of 43 years, son 42 (H.S. teacher), daughter 30 (lawyer)

What I do: Retired, take life as it comes, brave the punches and hug the good things.

People who are an inspiration to me: My husband, my friends, all teachers

My advice to today’s youth: Be a real citizen. Be active and informed about civic responsibility, civility. Every day act for the good of all. Make civic engagement a way of life.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie