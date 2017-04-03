Meet Your Neighbor: Resident encourages civic engagement

Name: Pinny Sheoran
When & why I moved here: In 1980, my husband’s job. Right after graduate school in Cincinnati, Ohio.
What I like most about living here: Weather, blue skies, large backyard to grow “stuff.”
Activities I enjoy: Dancing, exercise, reading, volunteering/helping, politics, travel, sewing, cooking.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others: City of Scottsdale because of how it uplifts the spirit of the volunteer and who they serve.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Become a volunteer, take classes through the city.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Politics
My family: My husband of 43 years, son 42 (H.S. teacher), daughter 30 (lawyer)
What I do: Retired, take life as it comes, brave the punches and hug the good things.
People who are an inspiration to me: My husband, my friends, all teachers
My advice to today’s youth: Be a real citizen. Be active and informed about civic responsibility, civility. Every day act for the good of all. Make civic engagement a way of life.
