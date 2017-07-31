Meet Your Neighbor: Ross donates time to many local organizations

Name: Sheldon Ross
Where I live: Rio Montana Community 130th/ Shea Blvd., East Scottsdale
When & why I moved here: November 2014 from Chicago to enjoy year-round outdoor living and recreation
What I like most about living here: Waking up to the McDowell Mountains, outdoor living, new adventures, wildlife, watching storms and sunshine
Activities I enjoy: Hiking, Biking, Patrolling the Preserve, Golf, Running, Tennis, Frisbee Golf, Swimming and exploring Arizona
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: McDowell Conservancy Steward, Scottsdale/ Tempe Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Cadre Member and Safety Officer, McDowell Mountain Community Church Care Ministry, Safety and Security Director, Scottsdale Fire Department Community Outreach, Scottsdale Police Department Via Linda District 3 Advisory Council, Rio Montana Community Board of Directors, United States Air Force Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol, Scottsdale Squadron 314, Safety and Emergency Services Officer, Multicultural Foodservice and Hospitality Alliance (MFHA) Board of Advisors and Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council (PSWMSDC)
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. Enjoy being a Steward along with my wife and dog. Love helping others to safely enjoy the beauty of the Preserve protecting the environment for future generations.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Scottsdale has so many fantastic ways to serve and contribute to the enhancement of our community. Find something that you are passionate about and make a difference with love.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? More people getting involved to serve Scottsdale. Communities become dynamic and vibrant with citizens who are involved. We all need to care and love more especially for those in need. Our young people need to see this modeled for them so they carry on the torch for the future.
My family: Married to Kristin my loving wife, best friend and adventure partner. We have a very cool Siberian Husky named Lobo who also loves outdoor living (except in the summertime)
What I do: Business Development Consultant in Packaging/ Printing, Minority Business Enterprise Business Development Consultant, Hospitality Solutions Corporation (HSC), CEO and Founder, Reservist in the Response Operations Group for the Arizona Department of Emergency Management and Military Affairs (AZ DEMA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)Reservist/ Housing Inspector
People who are an inspiration to me: God, Jesus Christ, My lovely and talented wife Kristin, Chuck Warshaver, President of Playworks Arizona, Gerry Fernandez, President of the Multicultural Foodservice and Hospitality Alliance, Pastors Matt Anderson and Cameron Lippert from McDowell Community Church, Jackson Crum, Senior Pastor, Park Community Church in Chicago and Dr. Tom Graves, Michigan Missionary Doctor. First Responders and US Armed Forces
My advice to today’s youth: Get involved, interact with people, learn from others, find your passion, serve and love others.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.