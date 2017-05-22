Meet Your Neighbor: Schild affirms commitment to Scottsdale

Name: Christine Schild
Where I live: McDowell Mountain Ranch
When & why I moved here: 1993; change of jobs
What I like most about living here: No snow!
Activities I enjoy: Hiking is my passion. I lead a seasonal hiking group; our Tuesday hikes focus on the Scottsdale McDowell Sonoran preserve and our Saturday hikes take us to local county parks. Last year our group logged 75 miles! I have also been playing tennis with the same group of ladies from my neighborhood for 15 years.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I’m very active at my church—Pinnacle Presbyterian. I enjoy working with the Children’s Ministry and teach Sunday school to preschoolers—they keep me young!
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? I work with third grade students at one of Scottsdale’s Title 1 schools. These children, the vast majority who live at or below the federal poverty level, are bright, engaging and funny. I also support the school through donations of books, teaching supplies such as flash cards and games, and soliciting Healthy Pack donations to Concerned Citizens for Community Health that are earmarked for the school.
Children are our future. The community owes every child a moral obligation to provide them with an opportunity to break the cycle of poverty and live fulfilling lives.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Become a Downtown Ambassador! I started working at the Old Town kiosk five years ago. Not only do you meet many long time Scottsdale residents and happy tourists, you have an opportunity to attend events and activities that expose you to all the great opportunities Scottsdale has to offer.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I’m not a fan of increased density. Our city had a wonderful western cache when I moved here in 1993. In my opinion, we’ve lost that cache and part of our history as well.
My family: I have three great sons. My oldest son works for CVS Caremark and my youngest works at Honor Health. My middle son is doing post-doctorate work in Pathology at Duke University. I am fortunate to have both my parents nearby and recently became a proud grandma for the first time.
What I do: I am a community volunteer.
People who are an inspiration to me: My great uncle, Albert Meyer, has always been my inspiration. As Cardinal of the Chicago Roman Catholic Dioceses, he stood with Martin Luther King, walked the mean streets at night to meet the poor and downtrodden, and worked tirelessly to desegregate Chicago’s Catholic schools. To me, he is the true picture of a servant leader.
My advice to today’s youth: Stay in school. A high school diploma used to get you a good job, but now you need at least an Associate’s degree or career training. There is no job that is too demeaning as long as it pays a living wage, but more education means more money and opportunity.
