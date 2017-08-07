Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale Fire Department volunteer Nancy Schultz

Name: Nancy Lane Schultz
Where I live: I live in South Scottsdale near Chaparral Park
When & why I moved here: I moved here in 2010 when I retired
What I like most about living here: I love the climate (yes! Even the summer!) and the availability a wide variety of events, concerts and programs.
Activities I enjoy: I love to ride my bike, practice yoga, work out, go to movies, visit family and volunteer!
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Volunteer for Duet and Scottsdale Fire Department
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? My favorite organization is the Scottsdale Fire Department because of the outreach to seniors who are living in the community: Home Safe Home assures residents that their home has been evaluated for fall hazards and working smoke detectors as well as safe egress in case of a fire. Mobile Integrated Health Practice provides Scottsdale seniors with access to a Nurse Practitioner and EMT to assist them with managing difficult healthcare issues. Lockboxes are also installed to guarantee 911 personnel access to a home even if someone lives alone.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: I would suggest that new residents find a passion for some type of community activity and volunteer.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Not sure
My family: My niece lives and teaches here in Scottsdale. The rest of our family is back in NY. My miniature schnauzer is part of my immediate family!
What I do: I am a retired Geriatric Nurse Practitioner which explains my passion for providing services to seniors.
People who are an inspiration to me: I am inspired by Mother Theresa and St. Francis of Assisi
My advice to today’s youth: Find your passion and go for it!
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.