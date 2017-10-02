Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale Preserve Commissioner, hiking enthusiast Bobby Alpert

Name: Bobby Alpert
Where I live: North Scottsdale. Pinnacle Estates. In the foothills of the beautiful McDowell Mountains
When & why I moved here: Susy and I moved to Scottsdale in 2001. 54 Chicago winters was enough for me.
What I like most about living here: I love the peace and quiet of Scottsdale. I love the clean fresh air, beautiful sunsets and the laid back atmosphere.
Activities I enjoy: Hiking, Hiking and did I mention Hiking in the McDowell Mountains.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I am a Legacy Steward in the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. I am a city of Scottsdale Preserve Commissioner. (Elected 2016)
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? OMG….The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy of course. I have happily volunteered over 5,000 hours of time playing in the Preserve. I was the Steward Education Chair, The Patrol Chair and most recently the Field Institute Administrator. I am a proud Field Institute Citizen Scientist.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Become a Steward for the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. You will meet some of the most remarkable people in the valley.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I like things the way they are.
My family: I am married to Susy for 30+ years. She is a Concierge at the Four Seasons Hotel. My oldest son Josh is an Orthopedic surgeon in Chicago. My son Michael works construction in Los Angeles and my daughter just received her Masters in the School of Foreign Service from Georgetown University. I have 3 granddaughters…..14, 5 and 2 years old.
What I do: I own a small shipping business on Pinnacle Peak & Pima. I spend a couple of days a week there but most of my time is dedicated to my two passions. My family & the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy.
People who are an inspiration to me: My inspirations are my parents and my kids. And every steward who came before me.
My advice to today’s youth: Be yourself…because everything else is taken!
