Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale resident assists with children’s art therapy

Mar 20th, 2017

Nikki Carpenter (submitted photo)

Name: Nikki Carpenter

Where I live: I moved to McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale 25 years ago from Hawaii.

Activities I enjoy: I enjoy painting, travelling, my two Siamese cats, decorating horseshoes and people.

What I like most about living here: Everything!

What I do: I am retired from  40 years of retail.

Volunteer work I am involved in: I assist with art therapy with children and volunteer with the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. I also am involved with volunteering at both the junior high schools and the Mustang Library.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I wish for Scottsdale, and Arizona, to be able to offer the best education possible as these students are our future.

My family: I have a daughter who is a special needs teacher in the Middle East and a son who is a lawyer in Seattle.  I have one grandson as well in Seattle.

People who are an inspiration to me: I am inspired by people who are interesting and wanting to experience new adventures.

Our advice to today’s youth: With today’s youth, I try to encourage a desire for education and kindness to mankind.

