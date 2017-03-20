Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale resident assists with children’s art therapy

Name: Nikki Carpenter
Where I live: I moved to McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale 25 years ago from Hawaii.
Activities I enjoy: I enjoy painting, travelling, my two Siamese cats, decorating horseshoes and people.
What I like most about living here: Everything!
What I do: I am retired from 40 years of retail.
Volunteer work I am involved in: I assist with art therapy with children and volunteer with the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. I also am involved with volunteering at both the junior high schools and the Mustang Library.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I wish for Scottsdale, and Arizona, to be able to offer the best education possible as these students are our future.
My family: I have a daughter who is a special needs teacher in the Middle East and a son who is a lawyer in Seattle. I have one grandson as well in Seattle.
People who are an inspiration to me: I am inspired by people who are interesting and wanting to experience new adventures.
Our advice to today’s youth: With today’s youth, I try to encourage a desire for education and kindness to mankind.
