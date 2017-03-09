Meet your neighbor: Scottsdale resident Walter Arant

Walter Arant (submitted photo)

Name: Walter Arant

Where I live: South Scottsdale in Heritage East

When & why I moved here: I was transferred to Phoenix from Dallas, Texas by Motorola

What I like most about living here: 300+ days of sunshine, friendly people, and activities galore!

Activities I enjoy: Assembling jigsaw puzzles and watching movies both at Harkins at DVD’s at home

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Volunteering at St. Theresa Catholic Church

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Volunteering at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library in the Shop where used books, DVD’s, CD’s, puzzles, magazines and the like are sold.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Get involved — there are usually volunteering positions available at hospitals, libraries and many local organizations.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Continue revitalizing South Scottsdale!

My family: My wife Kathleen and my adult daughter Elizabeth live here with me

What I do: I’m retired after 26 years with Motorola and an additional three years working for J.P. Morgan Chase

People who are an inspiration to me: My family including my parents (deceased) who gave me sound advice and developed in me good work and spiritual habits!

My advice to today’s youth: Get as much education as possible —- in my generation A BACHELOR’S degree was sufficient — now it’s a Master’s —tomorrow??????

