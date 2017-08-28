Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale volunteer Aida Kornhauser

Name: Aida Kornhauser
Where I live: Scottsdale, AZ
Why & why I moved here: I moved here 28 years ago
What I like most about living here: Scottsdale is so beautiful.
Activities I enjoy: I love Tai Chi and Mahjong
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Concierge at Via Linda Senior Center
My No. 1 suggest to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Go to the senior centers.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I love it the way it is.
My family: I have 3 children, a daughter in CA, and a daughter and son in Chicago.
What I do: Retired, volunteer
People who are an inspiration to me: My children
My advice to today’s youth: Learn, be courteous, love family, and stay clean from drugs.
