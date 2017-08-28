Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale volunteer Aida Kornhauser

Aug 28th, 2017

Name: Aida Kornhauser

Where I live: Scottsdale, AZ

Why & why I moved here: I moved here 28 years ago

What I like most about living here: Scottsdale is so beautiful.

Activities I enjoy: I love Tai Chi and Mahjong

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Concierge at Via Linda Senior Center

My No. 1 suggest to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Go to the senior centers.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I love it the way it is.

My family: I have 3 children, a daughter in CA, and a daughter and son in Chicago.

What I do: Retired, volunteer

People who are an inspiration to me: My children

My advice to today’s youth: Learn, be courteous, love family, and stay clean from drugs.

