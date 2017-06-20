Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale volunteer Ruben Camacho

Name: Ruben M. Camacho
Where I live: Tempe
When & why I moved here: After 11 years, I moved from Gold Canyon to Tempe, due to long distance driving to my job with the city of Scottsdale.
What I like most about living here: I actually live on the border of Scottsdale and Tempe. I spend most of my time in Scottsdale and enjoy the positive energy all around me.
Activities I enjoy: Attending sports activities, traveling, and watching The Food Channel, as I love to prepare a variety of food selections for friends and family.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Volunteer for the city of Scottsdale Vista del Camino Center.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? I am very much involved with the city of Scottsdale – Vista del Camino programs: Adopt-a-Family Program, the Back-to-School Program, and Career Center programs.
The Back-to-School program recently enrolled 900 under-served school children who qualify to receive backpacks, clothing, and school supplies. Every child deserves to go to school with new clothing and school supplies. That’s why I volunteer to help screen families for the Back-to-School program.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Always find ways to volunteer for positions that you will enjoy doing. Seek information to volunteer at the Scottsdale Library, Scottsdale Healthcare, city of Scottsdale – Senior Centers and so many other quality organizations that need volunteers. “Seek and you shall find.”
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I’m having trouble describing what I would like to see changed in Scottsdale and not finding answers to your question. It leads me to believe that Scottsdale is an A+ City.
My family: I lost my mother and father and my younger sister, but I am blessed to have the most wonderful siblings.
What I do: I’m retired from the city of Scottsdale and served 22 years in the military so take advantage of military hops and have traveled to Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Alaska, and other States. I like to spend time with friends and family and enjoy trying new restaurants.
People who are an inspiration to me: People who give up their free time to volunteer to make a difference in other people lives.
My advice to today’s youth: Surround yourself with positive and energetic people. HAVE FUN!!
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
