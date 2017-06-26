Meiss wins All in for CF Scholarship through Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has announced Lauren Meiss of Scottsdale has been granted a $5,000 All in for CF Scholarship to support her attendance at University of California San Francisco Medical School for the 2017-18 academic year.
Vertex awarded 40 scholarships totaling $200,000 to people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) and their immediate family members through the program, which is part of Vertex’s broad commitment to the CF community, according to a press release.
Vertex established the All in for CF Scholarship program to help people with CF and their immediate family members pursue two-year, four-year or graduate degrees, the release states.
Ms. Meiss, a 27-year-old woman living with CF, is one of the first All in for CF Scholarship recipients and is working toward her medical degree.
The All in for CF scholarships complement other Vertex initiatives that help people with CF live active lives, improve awareness of CF, and support independent basic science and clinical research.
“Vertex is focused on discovering and developing transformative medicines for people with CF, but our commitment to the community extends far beyond this,” said Dr. Jeffrey Leiden, president and chief excutive officer of Vertex in a prepared statement.
“Our new scholarship program reflects the fact that CF impacts entire families by helping people with CF, their caregivers, siblings and children pursue their academic goals.”
Scholarship recipients were chosen by an independent committee of CF community members based on a submitted essay and an applicant’s demonstrated level of community involvement, financial need, and academic achievement.
