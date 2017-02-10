Men face kidnapping, armed robbery charges after Scottsdale home invasion

Four men between the ages of 18 and 21 have been arrested on multiple felony accounts after forcing entry into a Scottsdale apartment on Feb. 9, according to police officials.
Just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Scottsdale Police Department responded to an apartment complex at 5995 N. 78th Street in reference to a reported home invasion, police officials say.
As initial responding officers arrived the victim, a male in his 20s, was able to self-extract himself from the apartment, police say.
He reported that four armed male subjects had forced their way into his residence. Once inside they assaulted him and demanded money, the police say.
He went on to advise that all four subjects were still in the unit.
Responding officers established a perimeter and evacuated several surrounding apartments. After a brief negotiation all four subjects exited the unit and were taken into custody without incident, police say.
There is no outstanding suspects, and all residents were allowed to return home.
The four male suspects have been identified as Doni A. Azrag, 20; Gabriel Larock, 18; Robert L. Williams, 18; and Markuis D. Baltimore, 21.
The suspects are facing numerous felony charges that include kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal damage, conspiracy, and threatening and intimidating.
The incident remains under investigation at this time, police say.
