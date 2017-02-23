Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale named ‘Best of the Best’

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale brought back some serious hardware from two recent national award events.
At the Mercedes-Benz National Dealer Meeting in Miami the Scottsdale Road dealership won the prestigious “Best of the Best Dealer Recognition Award” – given to only the top dealerships in the U.S., according to a press release. The honor was based on the dealership’s outstanding performance in 2016.
It’s the second year in a row Mercedes-Benz Scottsdale has been honored as “Best of the Best.”
This year, 19 out of 384 dealers earned the distinction.
The family-owned dealership earned a special jacket, a trophy and a trip to Antigua, the release stated.
Mercedes-Benz USA recognizes only the top tier of its retail network with the Best of the Best recognition. The award, which is presented annually, goes to top performing Mercedes-Benz dealerships for demonstrating superior performance in various areas of business, including:
- Customer satisfaction
- New vehicle sales
- Certified pre-owned sales
- Leadership and management
- Service and parts operation
But the accolades don’t end there for Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. Its service department was named No. 1 in the U.S. for customer satisfaction – a first for the dealership, the release stated.
The dealership received the award at the National Parts and Service meeting at the Phoenix Convention Center which hosted all Mercedes-Benz dealers in the country.
The dealership is housed in a 115,000-square-foot facility spread across three levels, and features a bi-level showroom with high glass walls so that you can see its cars in natural light.
The facility, situated on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Highland Avenue, across from Scottsdale Fashion Square opened its doors in 2013 after moving from its location of 45 years at 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix.
Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale is located at 4725 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale.
To get more information on Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale please call 480-845-0012 or visit MB-SCOTTSDALE.COM.
