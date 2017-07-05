‘Midsummer Dreamin’ staged by Fountain Hills Theater

The Fountain Hills Theater is now showing modern musical “Midsummer Dreamin,'” a twist on Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through July 30.
Adapted by Peter J. Hill, Shakespeare’s characters are set in the hippy-dippy America of the 1970s in the summer of love, according to a press release. When the characters sing tunes like “The Lion Sleeps at Night,” “Y.M.C.A.,” and “Aquarius,” guests will know this isn’t the classic play.
Shows run through July 30, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $30 for adults, and $23 for youth ages 17 and under. All performances take place at Fountain Hills Theater on the Mainstage, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., in Fountain Hills.
Call 480-837-9661 or visit www.fhtaz.org for more information.
