Mini horse March madness: annual festival returns to Scottsdale

The 30th Annual Arizona Touch of Class Miniature Horse Show will be bringing out the best little horses in Arizona and the southwest as they compete with one another for ribbons and awards.
The AZ Miniature Horse March Festival will be held March 30 to April 2, at WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale.
The events will begin daily at 8 a.m. and run through 7 p.m.
On Thursday, March 30, a one-day show for “R” registered miniature horses will perform in Area 3, kicking off the three-show festival.
A one-day AMHA show of the smaller type, measuring 34 inches and under, AMHA registered miniatures, will be held on Friday, March 31, in Area 3.
April 1 and 2, the Touch of Class with hundreds of showy American Miniature horses will celebrate its 30th year of operation with prancing hooves, wishful whinnies, glittering attired exhibitors, and polished harnesses and carriages, filling the enclosed climate-controlled equestrian center which offers spectators a comfortable place to sit and watch their favorite classes or walk around the coliseum.
Classes with horses pulling carts and carriages, horses maneuvering obstacles, jumping jumps, Roadster racing, costumed minis and handlers are a few of the classes that will delight the viewers, according to a press release.
Admission and parking for the spectators will be free for the entire event. Spectators can also enjoy taking barn tours and seeing how the horses are groomed and made ready for their showing.
In the coliseum area, food and refreshments will be available for attendees.
Vendors of all sorts will be on the grounds showing their interesting arts and crafts, apparel and specialized products.
On April 1 and 2, the Arizona Mini Mystique precision driving horse drill team will perform during the lunch break, showing off miniatures pulling carts in synchronized patters of movements to music in the show ring, the release stated.
The Miniature Horse Association of Arizona is non-profit organization promoting the interest and welfare of the small horse breed, the release stated.
For show information call 623-465-5034 or visit www.AZminis-MHAA.com.
