Mixed-media artist presents solo exhibition at Scottsdale gallery

Walter Art Gallery has announced the solo exhibition of mixed-media artist Lara Plecas, who will kick off the fall exhibition season with her latest collection of encaustic work entitled Heritage, guest curated by Nicole Royse of Royse Contemporary.
Through this new work the artist takes a deeper look into the memories, stories and items that have been passed down through the generations, according to a press release.
“The Homestead of my husband’s family and the rooting of his family here in the west, while pondering the items left behind by our families and imagining them being used in their day,” Ms. Plecas described as her inspiration, in the press release.
The artist’s work is influenced by folk traditions as well as old maps, books and papers drawing inspiration from folk traditions and textile art to create her work.
“She creates striking artwork that utilizes paper and encaustic while incorporating old books, European currency, maps, and wallpaper that evoke a sense of nostalgia, that the artist then cuts and transforms into intricate quilting patterns,” Ms. Royse stated in a prepared statement.
Recently Ms. Plecas has begun to sand through layers of paper, revealing what the artist calls “a time worn sensibility that I am trying to recall, as well as continuing to explore the connection with our lineage and understanding the struggles our family endured.”
Ms. Plecas was born in the Midwest, raised in a traditional Lithuanian family in Chicago, moving to Arizona to pursue her undergraduate studies at Arizona State University, the press release stated. While in college she took several art history and drawing classes discovering her passion for art while receiving her Bachelors of Integrative Studies at Arizona State University in Exercise Science and Dance Studies in 2005.
She is a self-taught artist who began her career with painting in 2000 going on to have profession instruction in Encaustic with Miles Conrad of the Conrad Wilde Gallery in Tucson in 2007-2008. She is also a former member of the Eye Lounge Artist Collective in Phoenix from 2010 until 2013.
She has exhibited extensively throughout the Valley at such venues as Mesa Arts Center, Legend City Studios, the monOrchid, Practical Art and Eye Lounge. This past March Ms. Plecas was invited to exhibit in the “Drawn to Pattern” group exhibition at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Terminal 4 Museum.
The artist reception for Heritage will take place 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, with brief remarks from Curator, Nicole Royse, an opportunity to meet artist Lara Plecas and hear about her work and process, live music, along with light hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Heritage will be on display at Walter Art Gallery from Oct. 1, through Oct. 27. Walter Art Gallery is located at 6425 E. Thomas Road, in Scottsdale.
Walter Art Gallery was founded in 2009 and inspired by the initial Walter Project creation of “Walter the Bus” the world’s largest Volkswagen bus. Walter the Bus is a work of art that aims to inspire creative energy.
Walter Art Gallery aspires to capture that same energy by supporting and celebrating the work of unique and experimental local artists. For more information about Walter Art Gallery or artist Lara Plecas visit http://www.walter-art.com.
