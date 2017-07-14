Monsoon storm sandbags available for Scottsdale residents

City of Scottsdale officials are offering a variety of safety tips and resources for residents to prepare for the summer monsoon storms that often develop rapidly, and can cause severe localized winds and flooding.
Residents whose property is at risk for flooding, the city is offering free sandbags, according to a press release. Both sand and bags are available 24 hours a day for Scottsdale residents on a first-come, first-served basis at these locations:
- Parking lot of District 1 Police Headquarters, 7601 E. McKellips Road
- Near the city’s north Corporation Yard, 9379 E. San Salvador
- Solid Waste Transfer Station, 8417 E. Union Hills Drive
Shovels and bags will be provided by the city, but residents are required to fill their own bags, the press release stated.
- There is a limit of 10 bags per household
- Sandbags are most effective when placed in front of entry points
- Fill the bags one-half to two-thirds full. The bag should lie fairly flat when filled
To get more information on how and where to use sandbags, watch this video produced by the Maricopa County Flood Control District.
Here are additional tips to help you stay safe this monsoon season:
During heavy rains, the safest strategy is to stay in place – remain in your home or place of business. Don’t travel unless you have to. Obey all signs and avoid low-lying areas. Do not cross running water.
There are a number of steps residents can take to prepare for potential storms:
Stay informed
- Update will be posted on the city’s website — www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov
- Updates will also be shared on city Twitter accounts: @ScottsdalePD, @ScottsdaleFire and @ScottsdaleAZgov
- The city’s call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to answer questions and share storm information at 480-312-3111.
Be prepared
- Put together a simple supplies kit with basics like flashlights, batteries and bottled water. For more details on what you need and how to put together a kit, visit: www.ready.gov/kit.
- Make sure you have a plan to communicate with your family and loved ones during a storm. Get more information on creating a plan, here: www.ready.gov/make-a-plan.
Use caution
- Don’t travel in heavy rain unless you have to. Obey all signs and avoid low-lying areas. Do not cross running water. More car safety tips are available here: www.ready.gov/car.
- Call ahead if planning to use city parks, preserve and recreation areas. The city’s call center at 480-312-3111 will have closure information.
In Scottsdale, heavy rains can cause the Indian Bend Wash to fill with water and close unbridged cross streets. Always obey traffic signs and do not try to cross running water or flooded areas. Unbridged Indian Bend Wash crossings include:
- Roosevelt from Miller to Hayden roads
- Osborn Road
- Murray Lane
- Oak Street at 77th Street
- Medlock Drive at Hayden Road
- Starlight Way at Hayden
- Jackrabbit Road at Hayden
- Pecos Lane at Hayden
- Safeway Plaza entrance, at Hayden, north of Chaparral Road
Other flood-prone streets include:
- 87th Street, south of Thomas Road
- 84th Place, north of Roosevelt Street
- Granite Reef Road, south of Roosevelt
- Gail Road at 83rd Place
- Scottsdale Road, north of Loop 101 Freeway
- Pima Road, north of Pinnacle Peak Road
