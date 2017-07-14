Montblanc unveils a new boutique concept in Scottsdale

The recently re-designed Montblanc boutique reopened on June 8, with 617-square-feet in the Scottsdale Fashion Square, featuring the Maison’s writing instruments, timepieces, leather goods, men’s accessories and jewelry.
According to a press release, the Maison Montblanc not only boasts a modern store enhancing customers’ shopping experiences, but showcases exclusive services such as the creation of bespoke fountain pens and a private space for one-to-one customer service.
French interior designer, Noe Duchaufour-Lawrance designed the new store inspired by the Maison’s pioneering spirit since 1906, the release said, adding that the new concept features three main design themes linked to the roots of the Maison such as cursive handwriting associated with the Montblanc fountain pen for the overall design; the curve gesture shaping the retail space evokes calligraphy and the culture of writing.
The release noted that the emblem, inspired by the snowcap of the Mont Blanc symbolizes standards of perfection paired with various ink colors representing the life and soul of Montblanc, its constant evolution through innovation. In the boutique, a jet of ink animates large screens along black lacquered wall panels recall the maison’s resin.
The third element is a passion for craftsmanship, the release detailed, noting a value at the foundation of the Maison’s history highlighted in the structured architecture and dark wood composition throughout the boutique, with wood furniture used by craftsmen to practice their skills in each of the Maison’s manufactures from watchmaking to leather goods.
