More than 1,000 cyclists attend Tour de Scottsdale effort

There was a sea of cyclists riding through the northeast Valley of Phoenix for the 14th Annual Tour de Scottsdale on Sunday, Oct. 8.
The event kicked off at Market Street in DC Ranch and featured a 70-mile and 30-mile citizen’s ride with 1,500 cyclists, according to a press release.
The signature event has grown in popularity over the years and cyclists come from all over Arizona joined the ride, as well as from across the U.S. and even as far as from Germany.
Among the cyclists was Scottsdale’s Todd Key, a U.S. Paralympic Para-cyclist and USA Team member, and corporate teams like GoDaddy’s growing team of 200 employees that have made the event an annual tradition, the release states.
The event beneficiary is the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, a nonprofit conservation organization in Scottsdale that protects and promotes the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The Tour de Scottsdale donates 100 percent of sponsorship proceeds to the conservancy, and has raised over $500,000 to date, the release states.
The Tour de Scottsdale is produced and hosted by the DC Ranch Community Council. DC Ranch is proud to partner with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy in providing a charity athletic event that circumnavigates the Preserve. The Council is the nonprofit arm of DC Ranch, a 4,400-acre community located adjacent to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve in north Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.