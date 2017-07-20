Munsey joins YMCA Safety Around Water effort as advocate

Former broadcast journalist Dave Munsey is volunteering his time to serve as an advocate for the YMCA’s recent launch of its new swim lesson program.
Mr. Munsey has had one of the longest stretches at one channel for any TV news personality on the air in Phoenix, according to a press release.
Mr. Munsey, who has been dubbed “the father of water safety in the state of Arizona” is volunteering and will serve as an advocate for the YMCA’s recent launch of its new swim lessons program, the release states.
“The YMCA is one of the country’s longest-standing nonprofits dedicated to the nation’s most pressing social issues related to youth, health and community life,” Mr. Munsey said in a prepared statement.
“Together, we’re dedicated to reversing the alarming statistics about our state’s youth drowning rates. With Arizona having twice as many children drown compared to the national average, I’m partnering with Valley of the Sun YMCA and will be tweaking my mantra to promote another layer of protection ‘Teach Your Kids to Swim.’”
In May, the Valley of the Sun YMCA launched Safety Around Water, a program that teaches parents, caregivers and children about the importance of water safety skills and providing Arizonans access to water safety lessons, the release states.
The program, which includes a new national swim lesson curriculum, aims to impact 35,000 individuals (this year). Armed with these skills, children will know how to reach the water’s surface if they become submerged, safely reach a pool’s edge, exit any body of water and respond to unexpected water situations.
“One of the most recognized voices for water safety has joined forces with America’s Swim Instructor, the YMCA,” said Todd Heinecke, vice president of operations for Valley of the Sun YMCA, in the release. “To have a Valley meteorologist legend continue the stewardship of his water safety campaign, be our advocate and have Arizonans learn swimming as a survival skill, is a perfect fit.”
Mr. Munsey, a longtime Phoenix weather anchor and TV personality who retired in June from KSAZ FOX Channel 10 after 42 years at the station, made it his mission to promote water safety after a friend of his lost a child in a drowning accident at a lake in Minnesota. His long-running slogan began in 1980.
