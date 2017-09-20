Museum Day: SMoCA offers free admission on Saturday

Taking part in Smithsonian magazine’s 13th annual Museum Day Live! event, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will be free to all guests on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Museums across the United States embrace the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities — which offer free admission every day — and open their doors for free one day a year to guests who download a Museum Day Live! ticket, according to a press release.
Last year more than 200,000 people downloaded tickets.
“SMoCA is delighted to celebrate Museum Day and welcome our audience for free to see all of our exhibitions and catch the beloved light installation ‘Ocean of Light: Submergence – A Squidsoup Project’ before it closes and leaves the museum,” said SMoCA Director and Chief Curator Sara Cochran in a prepared statement.
“It has been a huge popular success at SMoCA over the summer and visitors on Museum Day will be among the last to join our selfie competition and have the chance to win a $100 VISA gift card and a SMoCA T-shirt.”
The Museum Day Live! ticket is available to download at Smithsonian.com/museumday. Visitors who present the Museum Day Live! ticket will gain free entrance for two. One ticket per email address is permitted.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is at 7374 E. Second St. in Scottsdale.
