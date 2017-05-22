Musical Instrument Museum stages country rock pioneers

Country rock pioneers, Chris Hillman of The Byrds, and Herb Pedersen of the Desert Rose Band, are set to perform at north Phoenix’s Musical Instrument Museum Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2.
Rock and Roll Fall of Fame member, Mr. Hillman, and singer-songwriter Mr. Pedersen, have carved a permanent niche in the history of contemporary American music through their work over the decades.
First meeting in 1963 at Los Angeles club, the Troubadour, Mr. Hillman and Mr. Pedersen were aspiring folk and bluegrass musicians at the age of 18. Today, they continue to explore the back roads of American folk, according to a press release, with a collection of songs that reflect the depth and vitality of their songwriting and musicianship.
The two have reached notability; Mr. Hillman through his work with such notable bands as the Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Manassas, and the Desert Rose Band and Mr. Pedersen who has performed and recorded with legendary musicians like John Denver, Emmylou Harris, Ringo Starr and Linda Ronstadt.
After 40 years together, the duo has reached a uniquely tight harmony, the press release stated.
The concerts at the MIM, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, and Friday, June 2. Ticket prices range from $38.50–$43.50. To purchase visit mim.org or call the box office at 480-478-6000.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.