Mustang Library marks 30 years serving Scottsdale community

Mustang Library is at 10101 N. 90th St. in Scottsdale. (submitted photo)

One of Scottsdale’s libraries, uniquely marked with a wall of galloping mustangs, opened its doors to the community 30 years ago.

The Mustang Library is celebrating the anniversary with a week of activities, June 12-17, at the library, 10101 N. 90th St.

Construction of the library began in March of 1985 to be open in 1987, according to a press release.

Architect Hal Dean designed the distinctive building that lies next door to the HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Artist Ken Williams, a Colorado resident, used clay bricks to design the iconic mustang wall, a 53-foot long mural depicting several mustangs galloping across the mesa. Mr. Williams is scheduled to be a special guest of the library at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 12.

Other June 12 activities include:

  • 10 a.m. Books 2 Boogie – Special Mustang Edition (Kids)
  • 11 a.m. Books 2 Boogie – Special Mustang Edition (Kids)
  • 12 p.m. Charlie LeSueur, Arizona’s Official Western Film Historian, presents the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (Adults)
  • 12:30 p.m. Make Your Own Mustang Horse craft (Kids)
  • 1 p.m. Mustang Wall Artist – Ken Williams (Adults)
  • 1:30 p.m. Cake and lemonade (All ages)
  • 2 p.m. Full STEAM Ahead: Boo Bubbles (Ages 5 & up)

Saturday, June 17

  • 2 p.m. Arizona’s Singing Cowboy, Gary Sprague (All ages).

For more information visit ScottsdaleLibrary.org.

