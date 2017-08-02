N. Scottsdale United Methodist hosts education, ministries fair

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Education and Ministries Fair 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.
The NSUMC Education Fair will have table’s set-up in the fellowship hall with information on numerous classes and ministries, according to a press release.
Teachers, facilitators and ministry leaders will be in attendance for meet-and-greets and speaking about the activities. N.S.U.M.C. will also have information about other events, groups and programs that are offered, according to a press release.
Some of the events and groups that will have information displayed include Mission Programs, Trunk or Treat Festival, Advent Celebration, Vacation Bible School, Bell Choir, Youth Group, United Methodist Women groups, Fellowship Committee Events, Men’s Covenant Group, Duet- Partners in Health and Aging and fellowship activities.
This date is also Education Sunday for NSUMC’s 2017-18 Sunday School teachers. All teachers of children, youth and adults will be present service for a teacher dedication and blessing.
North Scottsdale United Methodist Church is at 11735 N. Scottsdale Road. For more information visit www.nsumc.com.
