National Alzheimer’s expert presents two talks in Scottsdale

Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, national expert in Alzheimer’s and dementia, will lead an informational discussion on Alzheimer’s and its prevention at two Scottsdale locations in January.
Dr. Sabbagh is a geriatric neurologist and director of the Memory Disorders Center and Professor of Neurology at the Barrow Neurological Institute. The two-talk series is a partnership among Barrow, Belmont Village Scottsdale and the Valley of the Sun JCC.
“Medical science has advanced a lot more than most people are aware. We can now diagnose Alzheimer’s disease in individuals with 90 percent accuracy,” said Dr. Sabbagh.
“There are groundbreaking treatments that are being developed that, if successful and approved, could be available as early as 2018.”
Dr. Sabbagh will discuss factors in assessing the risk for Alzheimer’s and ways to mitigate symptoms at the first talk, 11 a.m.-noon Friday, Jan. 6. He will also share the most up-to-date information on the disease and its prevention.
Copies of his Alzheimer’s prevention cookbook will be available for purchase. The talk takes place at the The J, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
On Friday, Jan. 13, from 1 to 2 p.m., topics include new diagnostic techniques and biomarkers that can help predict the progression of Alzheimer’s, as well as new treatments. The event is hosted at Belmont Village Scottsdale, 13850 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.
Both talks are free. Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
Reservations are taken at the Barrow ResourceLink, 1-877-728-5414 or dignityhealth.org/arizona/register.
