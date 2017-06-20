National champion: Anasazi Elementary student honored for handwriting excellence

Scottsdale student, Paige Templet, has been named as the national fourth grade handwriting champion.
Students from private and public schools across the country were competed in the 2017 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest this year, according to a press release.
Out of more than 250,000 entries, Miss Templet, a student at Anasazi Elementary School, 12121 N. 124th St., emerged as one of the national champions.
The Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, now in its 26th year, recognizes students from kindergarten through eighth grade for handwriting excellence.
Students in kindergarten through second grade submit manuscript – or print – entries, while students in third through eighth grades submit cursive entries.
All students are required to write the sentence “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog” because it contains every letter of the alphabet. Judges select winners based on the Zaner-Bloser Keys to Legibility: Shape, Size, Spacing and Slant, the press release stated.
Miss Templet was honored by her school at a May 15 school assembly.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.