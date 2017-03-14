National Cutting Horse Association to be fixture of WestWorld of Scottsdale

Scottsdale City Council has passed a resolution on consent authorizing use of up to $60,000 total, and up to $30,000 per event from the Tourism Development Fund for the 2017 and 2018 National Cutting Horse Association Scottsdale Nationals event.
Additionally, the resolution authorized a new event funding agreement with the event producer, National Cutting Horse Association.
The consent item was on the city council’s March 7 meeting held at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The NCHA Scottsdale Nationals features a trade show, typically bringing about 1,200 entries and 700 horses with participants from Western and Central United States and Canada. According to the event producer, the NCHA Scottsdale Nationals is expected to exceed 650 hotel room nights.
A city council staff report states in March 2016, the council approved a Tourism Development Commission recommendation to support a WestWorld bid response that included reasonably necessary venue services and no more than $60,000 in direct dollar bed tax funding to support that national event. WestWorld was successful in its bid to host the 2017 and 2018 10-day event.
On Jan. 17, the Tourism Development Commission unanimously recommended that city council support the two year event funding agreement.
Host and promotional benefits in the two-year agreement between NCHA and the city are focused on highlighting the Scottsdale destination through media and promotional opportunities, the staff report states.
Following the conclusion of the event, the NCHA will provide the city a post-event report outlining:
- An evaluation of the producer’s performance under this agreement;
- The benefits to the city and the public achieved, and likely to be achieved, because of the event;
- And, such other information as the post-event report shall require.
Event funding will be provided annually once all annual contract requirements have been met, the staff report states.
