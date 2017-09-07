National Parks grant makes Scottsdale after-school program possible

Scottsdale City Council has accepted a $25,000 grant aiming to increase support for children’s health and wellness.
On Monday, Aug. 28, city council approved on consent the adoption of a resolution authorizing a contract between the National Recreation and Parks Association and the local parks department.
The National Recreation and Parks Association offers grants to park and recreation out-of-school time programs in partnership with the Walmart Foundation to support children’s health and wellness at the local level.
Funds are granted to increase consistent attendance at programs exposing youth to the already-established nutritious meal programs served through the USDA federal nutrition programs at qualified Scottsdale Unified School District sites, according to a city staff report.
The funding is to be used to implement nutrition education, encourage and support healthy eating habits and physical activity standards. Funding can also be used to support youth program expenses, such as fees, transportation, large equipment purchases, marketing and nutrition education materials.
In March, the city’s parks and recreation department submitted a grant to the NRPA to support the department’s youth development programs throughout Scottsdale. In April, the NPRA and Walmart Foundation awarded Scottsdale a grant for $25,000.
If accepted, grant funds can be expand opportunities for participating children. Additionally, staff could have the ability to coordinate and schedule enticing on- and off-site activities that typically cost more than what the youth development general fund budget can afford, the staff report states.
A new cost center will be created to record activity for this grant.
