Nature, biodiversity series presented by SCC kicks off

The Scottsdale Community College Library and the Center for Native and Urban Wildlife are partnering to present “The Nature Series,” highlighting the diverse wonders of the living world.
A series of exhibits and presentations about nature and biodiversity will take place in the Library Room 400C. The Scottsdale Community Campus is located 9000 E. Chaparral Road.
“Our goal is to integrate the exhibits and presentations into campus programs and classes as possible assignments, extra credit or service-learning opportunities,” said Edward Weigand, CNUW’s education coordinator, in a press release.
CNUW is a non-profit started by SCC Biology professors to create greater awareness of the Sonoran desert biodiversity and sustainability efforts, the release stated.
The lecture series and exhibits are open to the public and free to attend.
Events will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Below is the schedule:
- Thursday, Jan. 26 — “Urban Wildlife in Your Backyard.”
- Thursday, Feb. 23 — “Phenology – Nature’s Calendar”
- Monday, March 20 and Thursday, March 23 — “SCC’s Top 10 Birds”
- Monday, April 10 and Thursday, April 13 — “International Conservation” and a weeklong photography exhibit: “The People, Landscape and Wildlife of Uganda” by CNUW’s Weigand.
- February through April — “Nature Photography Contest.” Contest themes: Urban and Nature as One, Desert Conservation in my Eyes, and The Desert and Me. Send entries to Weigand.
For more information, contact edward.weigand@scottsdalecc.edu.
