Neale Perl resigns as CEO of Scottsdale Arts

Having led the process to rebrand the organization and successfully implement a more efficient organizational structure, Neale Perl has resigned as Scottsdale Arts CEO to pursue new opportunities.
“Thanks to Neale’s leadership and vision, Scottsdale Arts is well positioned to achieve great things,” Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees Chair Kathy Wills said in an Oct. 6 prepared statement. “Neale was instrumental in developing and implementing an effective integrative organizational structure, a new strategic plan and a rebranding of the entire organization.”
Former Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees Chair Mike Miller, who spent 11 years as president and CEO at Scottsdale Insurance Company, has been named Interim CEO. Mr. Miller was on the Scottsdale Arts board for nine years, according to a press release.
Natalie Marsh has been appointed Interim chief of operations and will be responsible for daily operations in addition to her ongoing responsibilities as director of Education and Outreach.
The board of trustees has formed a search committee to pursue a permanent CEO. Ms. Wills will chair the search committee. No timetable has been established to complete the search.
Ms. Wills said that under Neale’s leadership, “Scottsdale Arts achieved significant success in a number of areas including increased attendance at Canal Convergence, SMoCA and the Center for Performing Arts. In addition, Scottsdale Arts received several national awards and increased support from both the City of Scottsdale and the Community.
“We very much appreciate the work Neale did and wish him great success wherever his future endeavors take him,” she added.
