Nesbitt takes the helm at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Scottsdale Arts has hired Amy Nesbitt as its new director of performing arts.
The executive and artistic director of the annual Ann Arbor Summer Festival in Ann Arbor, Mich., Ms. Nesbitt will lead the programming team at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and curate its year-round season of music, dance, theater, comedy, film and family events, according to a May 16 press release.
She will assume the programming duties of the center’s former director, Ally Haynes-Hamblen, who was named director of cultural affairs for the city of Las Vegas earlier this year.
Ms. Nesbitt will begin her new position at Scottsdale Arts in August, the release states.
“Amy Nesbitt brings exceptional qualifications and experience to Scottsdale Arts,” said President and CEO Neale Perl in a prepared statement.
“Her deep knowledge of the performing arts, strong management skills and collaborative approach will be great assets to our organization. We look forward to working with Amy, and to an exciting and inspiring new season at the Center.”
At the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Ms. Nesbitt is responsible for all aspects of artistic programming, event planning and executive management. She joined the festival in 2007 as operations manager, and has served as the festival’s general manager, and associate and interim director.
Ms. Nesbitt has directed A2SF for the past four seasons, presenting a diverse lineup of local, national and international multi-disciplinary performers at both indoor and outdoor venues. Hundreds of artists have been presented at the festival under her leadership, with highlights including Trombone Shorty, Circa, k.d. lang, Andrew Bird, Gilberto Gil, Pink Martini, Lily Tomlin and France’s Transe Express.
Among her accomplishments, Ms. Nesbitt has helped expand A2SF’s programming, partnerships and community engagement to encompass 175 events during its month-long season, attracting an audience of more than 80,000.
“Scottsdale Arts offers remarkable creative and collaborative opportunities across many artistic disciplines,” Ms. Nesbitt said in the release. “I’m excited to join their excellent team and to share new performing arts experiences – from renowned marquee artists to emerging talents — with this dynamic community.”
In addition to her performing arts experience, Ms. Nesbitt has worked extensively in video and film production in San Francisco and New Orleans. She won the 1997 New Orleans Film Festival’s Lumiere Award for “Best New Louisiana Filmmaker,” as well as the 1995 New Orleans Shorts Festival.
In 1993 Nesbitt founded and operated Video Veracity Inc. in New Orleans, a nonprofit organization that supports the work of independent media producers in that city and the surrounding region.
