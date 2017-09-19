New community partnership puts ‘glam’ into afterschool program

The Valley of the Sun JCC has partnered with Girly Girlz Scottsdale to add a little glam to its afterschool programming.
“We are thrilled to be working with Girly Girlz and partnering on this fun program,” said The J COO, Kim Subrin in a prepared statement. “What woman doesn’t remember the fun of dressing up, feeling glamorous and having fun with their girlfriends.”
The four-week program begins Wednesday, Oct. 4 and explores fashion, grooming, etiquette and jewelry making while developing self-esteem in girls (and boys) in grades kindergarten through third, according to a press release.
“For nearly 14 years, Girly Girlz in Scottsdale has been the place for girls who want to be princesses and mermaids, or rock stars or fashionistas. Now, Girly Girlz is bringing its well-loved activities — glam sessions, themed activities and tea parties — to The J,” said Girly Girlz Owner Melissa Fink. “It’s one of the first times kids can experience the fun of Girly Girlz outside of our Scottsdale location.”
The new program is just part of an array of afterschool opportunities offered by The J, which includes cooking, karate and soccer, the press release stated. The J’s afterschool programs are open to everyone.
The J is located in the city of Scottsdale at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road.
For more information and to register, contact 480-634-4949 or youth@vosjcc.org.
