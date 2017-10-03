New partnership spurs youth Scottsdale basketball program

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale has announced a new partnership with Hoop Code Basketball Academy for the launch of its 2017-18 winter basketball season.
Hoop Code will coach within the existing BCGS winter, spring, summer and fall leagues and offer multiple local and travel tournaments year-round. In addition, they offer many clinic opportunities, according to a press release.
“This partnership will allow us to offer our youth athletes high quality, purposeful training by certified professional basketball coaches,” BCGS Chief Operating Office, Curt McReynolds, said in a prepared statement. “These guys have played basketball at the highest levels.”
Hoop Code comes to Scottsdale with past success partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs in the San Francisco area. They focus on athletes’ minds, bodies and skill sets, in order to maximize players’ full growth and potential, the press release stated.
The winter season will begin with practices on Nov. 27 and will include 12 co-ed youth teams ranging from ages eight to 14. Playoffs will begin Feb. 16, 2018.
Winter practices and games will be held at the BGCS Vestar Branch in Desert Ridge, the Mary Ellen & Robert McKee Branch in Fountain Hills and the Virginia G. Piper Branch in Scottsdale Ranch. The Thunderbirds Branch located in Grayhawk will join the lineup with their newly-constructed gymnasium starting in the spring.
“Hoop Code Basketball Academy is excited about our new partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale,” Sean Greene, CEO and founder Hoop Code, said in a prepared statement. “Here at Hoop Code we believe using basketball simply as a vessel to instill character, hard work, discipline, integrity and togetherness. In doing so, we will increase the development of our youth within our community and maximize their full potential on and off the basketball court.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale delivers diverse programming to equip members with skills that place them at an advantage over their peers. No matter their circumstances, children are provided opportunities to become their best selves.
“This partnership will provide an awesome opportunity to engage, excite and enhance our kids’ experience at the clubs.” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lisa Hurst, in a prepared statement. “Hoop Code is an impressive organization that shares our objectives of developing potential and perseverance in our next generation of leaders. We look forward to working alongside Sean and his team in order to best serve our youth.”
Winter season tryouts are as follows:
- 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Virginia G. Piper Branch, 10515 E. Lakeview Drive in Scottsdale; and
- 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at Vestar Branch, 3975 E. Lockwood Drive in Phoenix.
For age group tryout times or to register visit https://www.hoopcode.com/tryouts.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.