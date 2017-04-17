New Scottsdale-area dog daycare, boarding, spa facility opens

Dogtopia, a top dog daycare, boarding and spa facility, is opening its first Arizona location in Scottsdale.
Situated in the NorthSight Crossing Shopping Center at 14747 N. Northsight Blvd., this location marks the first Dogtopia in Arizona, according to a press release.
Owners Joe and Kelly Sicari invite local pet parents and the community to a grand opening event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, complete with food trucks, Far Fetched brand “human” apparel for sale, on-site dog adoptions and giveaways for free daycare and spa services.
Offering personalized care for pups in a fun, safe and comfortable environment, Dogtopia sets the industry standard among dog daycare’s three key benefits: education, exercise and socialization.
To foster complete transparency, pet parents are walked through a detailed facility tour while their canine kids are evaluated for Dogtopia’s open-play environment. Dogtopia employs webcam technology in each room to allow pet parents to check on their furry child from anywhere, the press release stated.
Dogtopia of Scottsdale-Raintree will also soon feature a cool-misted play area for those scorching Scottsdale summer days.
“We are thrilled to bring Dogtopia to the community and provide much-needed care for dogs in the area,” said Ms. Sicari, who owns three dogs of her own, in the press release.
“Our mission is to create the most exciting day ever for pups, while giving their parents peace of mind while they’re away. Instead of being left alone at home or in an isolated kennel environment, Dogtopia provides an opportunity for our special furry kids to meet new friends, get exercise, enjoy playtime and have quality human interaction while their parents are away.”
Community canines will enjoy an open layout where each playroom offers fun for dogs of similar size and temperament. Each playroom also has compressed rubber flooring to ease joints, prevent slipping and promote safer play, as well as a powerful HVAC system funneling air out of the building to ensure clean, fresh air, the release stated.
Every area is cleaned solely with dog-safe products. Dogtopia’s fees are all-inclusive — meals are prepared according to each pet parent’s direction.
“We understand the dogs in our care are more than just pets – they’re members of the family,” said General Manager Brett Letourneau, in the press release.
“Our employees are meticulously trained to take every measure possible to guarantee their comfort, safety and meet all of their needs.”
Dogtopia of Scottsdale-Raintree is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information call 480-494-8833 or visit www.dogtopia.com/scottsdale-raintree.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.